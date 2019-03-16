Curis (CRIS) Stock Price Up 14%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s share price rose 14% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 743,681 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 233,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Get Curis alerts:

The company has a market cap of $48.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.74, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 780.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 65,554 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 145,809 shares during the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Curis (CRIS) Stock Price Up 14%” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/curis-cris-stock-price-up-14.html.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.