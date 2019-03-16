Curecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.29 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00001334 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Curecoin has a market cap of $1.29 million and $2,522.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.01518592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00001413 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,075,227 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.