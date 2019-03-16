Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 6,690 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lau Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $193.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

