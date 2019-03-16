CubeSmart (CUBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Sunday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.39. 1,834,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,449. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $134.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $1,890,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,877 shares in the company, valued at $14,018,074.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 60,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $1,897,122.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,378.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

