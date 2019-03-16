CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) is Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,923 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for 4.7% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.15% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $67,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,828.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward C. Hutcheson, Jr. purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.95 per share, with a total value of $41,282.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,106.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Macquarie downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.30.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,155,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.41. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $125.66.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.17%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

