Crown Capital Partners (CRWN) Getting Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) have trended negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Crown Capital Partners earned a coverage optimism score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of TSE CRWN remained flat at $C$9.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. Crown Capital Partners has a 1-year low of C$9.01 and a 1-year high of C$10.50. The firm has a market cap of $95.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Crown Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Crown Capital Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Crown Capital Partners in a research note on Monday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Crown Capital Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Crown Capital Partners from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.80 price objective on shares of Crown Capital Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

In other Crown Capital Partners news, insider Alan Macdonald Rowe bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.00 per share, with a total value of C$180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$764,316.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

