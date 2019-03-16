Critical Review: Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX) vs. Neuralstem (CUR)

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Neuralstem shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Neuralstem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine and Neuralstem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine 0 1 0 0 2.00 Neuralstem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Aevi Genomic Medicine and Neuralstem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A -152.07% -122.06% Neuralstem -1,783.78% -123.22% -74.77%

Volatility and Risk

Aevi Genomic Medicine has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuralstem has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aevi Genomic Medicine and Neuralstem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A N/A -$34.71 million ($0.83) -0.26 Neuralstem $260,000.00 36.53 -$15.66 million N/A N/A

Neuralstem has higher revenue and earnings than Aevi Genomic Medicine.

Summary

Neuralstem beats Aevi Genomic Medicine on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease. The company also develops AEVI-005, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pediatric rare diseases. It has a strategic collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. for an early stage monoclonal antibody program in an ultra-orphan pediatric indication. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Neuralstem Company Profile

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

