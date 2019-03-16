Critical Contrast: SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) and AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (ASEKY)

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) and AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 0 0 5 1 3.17 AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 261.45%. Given SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is more favorable than AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR.

Dividends

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S does not pay a dividend. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUNDANCE ENERGY/S $66.61 million 0.47 N/A N/A N/A AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR $35.30 billion 0.31 $1.21 billion $4.43 8.30

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Profitability

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNDANCE ENERGY/S N/A N/A N/A AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR 4.00% 8.88% 4.60%

Summary

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S beats AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR Company Profile

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems. In addition, it offers window regulators, power sliding and back door systems, power door latches, slide door closers, and smart handles, as well as door frames, hinges, checks, handles, and beams; flame moldings, roof rails, rear spoilers, sunroofs, and structural adhesives; bumper and pillar reinforcements, crash boxes, center pillar garnishes, grille shutters, spray damping coats, and waterborne anti-corrosion paints; and occupant detection sensors, power seats, recliners, rear seat relaxation systems, electrical retracts seats, seat slide sensors for airbag control system, detection sensors for seat belt warning, and pneumatic seats. Further, the company provides engine front modules, water and oil pumps, variable valve timings, oil pump rotors, intake and exhaust manifolds, pistons, oil pans, cylinder head covers, and fuel rails; voice and car navigation systems, and wide-view front and multi-terrain monitors; and aftermarket products. Additionally, it offers beds, furniture, fabrics, sewing machines, cogeneration systems, housing equipment, and audio equipment; gas heat pump air conditioning systems and Peltier modules; and fiber lasers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.