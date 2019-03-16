Cree, Inc. (CREE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,538,545 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 40,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cree were worth $65,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cree by 4,177.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,694,874 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,251 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Cree by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cree by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,010 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.13, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The LED producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $413.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.75 million. Cree had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cree from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. JMP Securities lowered Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.32 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Cree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.94.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

