Cowen Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for FedEx (FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $237.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $242.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s previous close.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $263.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.74.

Shares of FDX opened at $177.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx has a 52 week low of $150.94 and a 52 week high of $266.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director David P. Steiner bought 7,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,942.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 842.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

