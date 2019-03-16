Covesting (COV) Market Cap Tops $1.58 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Covesting token can now be purchased for about $0.0879 or 0.00002178 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $3,242.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00391635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.01701116 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00236940 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00002200 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004943 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

