Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,411 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 103,112 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Covanta were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Covanta by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,979,079 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,410,000 after acquiring an additional 133,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Covanta by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,979,079 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,410,000 after acquiring an additional 133,161 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Covanta by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,005,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Covanta by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,146,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,880,000 after acquiring an additional 130,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Covanta by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,263,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Castro Michael Joseph De purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $133,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,186.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVA opened at $17.09 on Friday. Covanta Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -170.90, a PEG ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

CVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Covanta in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Covanta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

