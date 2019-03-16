Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Insider Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 781 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $74,702.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,833.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,866,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -142.36 and a beta of 1.87. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $99.64.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 6.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 333,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $996,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 241,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 132.1% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 78,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,610,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,712,000 after acquiring an additional 467,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

