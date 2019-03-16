Countplus Ltd (CUP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

ASX:CUP opened at A$0.56 ($0.40) on Friday. Countplus has a 12 month low of A$0.50 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of A$0.78 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 million and a PE ratio of 10.98.

Countplus Company Profile

Countplus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers accounting, tax, and audit services; financial advice related to personal insurance, investment, and superannuation; financial planning services, loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

