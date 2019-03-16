Cott Corp (BCB) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Cott Corp (TSE:BCB) (NYSE:COT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Cott in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cott’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Cott (TSE:BCB) (NYSE:COT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$792.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$788.14 million.

Shares of BCB stock opened at C$20.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.68. Cott has a fifty-two week low of C$17.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Cott’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

