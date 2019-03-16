Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Wedbush

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRVS. ValuEngine lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard A. Md Miller acquired 20,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $65,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leiv Lea acquired 24,700 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $102,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 74,700 shares of company stock valued at $278,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

