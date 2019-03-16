Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,339,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,376 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.34% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $259,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,087,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,959,000 after acquiring an additional 942,103 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2,069.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 864,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 824,484 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,096,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,678,000 after acquiring an additional 709,197 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 63.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 873,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,045,000 after acquiring an additional 340,213 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 794,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 266,355 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.73%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $38,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.74 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 119,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,950.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,625 shares of company stock worth $95,776. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

