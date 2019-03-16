CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $454,000 Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KOS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 17,454 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 37,811 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 36.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,367,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after buying an additional 366,528 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KOS shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.59.

In related news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 81,504,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $530,596,182.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 22,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $146,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $5.93 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.21.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -38.30%.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

