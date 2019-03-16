CoreCommodity Management LLC Decreases Position in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN)

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,695 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned 0.06% of Superior Energy Services worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter.

SPN opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.13. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $711.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.35.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 40.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $539.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Funk acquired 10,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,047.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

SPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.45 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Superior Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

