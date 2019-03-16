CoreCommodity Management LLC Decreases Position in Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC trimmed its position in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,561,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,687,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,209,000 after purchasing an additional 114,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,541,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,969,000 after purchasing an additional 283,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,541,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,969,000 after purchasing an additional 283,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 5,234,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPOR shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $15.00 target price on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $415.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gulfport Energy news, CEO David M. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 360,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,516.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

