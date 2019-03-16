Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share (CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Piros now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.04). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.91% and a negative net margin of 1,154.52%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $391.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.17. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5,967.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,390,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Barbara White bought 4,638 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $30,007.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 184,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,508.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,668 shares of company stock worth $56,923. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases.

