Contrasting Royal Hawaiian Orchards (NNUTU) & Two Rivers Water and Farming (TURV)

Royal Hawaiian Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) and Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Royal Hawaiian Orchards shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Royal Hawaiian Orchards shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Two Rivers Water and Farming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Royal Hawaiian Orchards and Two Rivers Water and Farming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Hawaiian Orchards 0 0 0 0 N/A Two Rivers Water and Farming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Royal Hawaiian Orchards has a beta of -2115.23, indicating that its stock price is 211,623% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Rivers Water and Farming has a beta of -0.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Hawaiian Orchards and Two Rivers Water and Farming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Hawaiian Orchards N/A N/A N/A Two Rivers Water and Farming N/A -36.81% -11.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royal Hawaiian Orchards and Two Rivers Water and Farming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Hawaiian Orchards $32.19 million 1.30 $1.18 million N/A N/A Two Rivers Water and Farming $690,000.00 16.07 -$12.06 million N/A N/A

Royal Hawaiian Orchards has higher revenue and earnings than Two Rivers Water and Farming.

Summary

Royal Hawaiian Orchards beats Two Rivers Water and Farming on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Hawaiian Orchards Company Profile

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. produces, markets, and distributes macadamia nut-based products in the United States. The company operates in two business segments, Orchards and Branded Products. The Orchards segment sells wet-in-shell and dry-in-shell macadamia nuts, and nut kernel. It also provides contract farming services and leases orchards. The Branded Products segment sells bulk kernel under the brand name of ROYAL HAWAIIAN ORCHARDS. The company owns or leases approximately 5,010 tree acres of macadamia orchards in two locations on the island of Hawaii, as well as 641 tree acres to another party. It also farms approximately 433 tree acres of macadamia orchards in Hawaii for other orchard owners. The company was formerly known as Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. and changed its name to Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. in September 2018. Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. was founded in 1986 and is based in Hilo, Hawaii.

Two Rivers Water and Farming Company Profile

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed a total of 6,682 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses to cannabis growers. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

