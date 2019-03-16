Contrasting Northstar Electronics (NEIK) & Airgain (AIRG)

Northstar Electronics (OTCMKTS:NEIK) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Northstar Electronics and Airgain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -9,736.28% Airgain -4.26% -5.89% -5.00%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Northstar Electronics and Airgain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northstar Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Airgain 0 0 3 0 3.00

Airgain has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.99%. Given Airgain’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Airgain is more favorable than Northstar Electronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Airgain shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Northstar Electronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Airgain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northstar Electronics and Airgain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -$630,000.00 N/A N/A Airgain $60.63 million 2.08 -$2.58 million ($0.27) -47.11

Northstar Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airgain.

Risk and Volatility

Northstar Electronics has a beta of -1.73, meaning that its share price is 273% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airgain has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airgain beats Northstar Electronics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northstar Electronics Company Profile

Northstar Electronics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the contract manufacturing of defense, aerospace, and homeland security products, as well as the underwater sonar sensors business. It intends to manufacture and market single engine airplane with industrial applications, as well as provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas. The company provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, automotive, and Internet of Things. As of December 31, 2017, it had 131 issued patents in the United States, 23 companion patents outside the United States, and 81 patent applications on file. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

