Contrasting Hortonworks (HDP) & Datawatch (DWCH)

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) and Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hortonworks and Datawatch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hortonworks 0 1 9 0 2.90 Datawatch 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hortonworks currently has a consensus target price of $28.28, suggesting a potential upside of 92.63%. Datawatch has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.85%. Given Hortonworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hortonworks is more favorable than Datawatch.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Hortonworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Datawatch shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Hortonworks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Datawatch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hortonworks and Datawatch’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hortonworks $261.81 million 4.72 -$204.50 million ($3.06) -4.80 Datawatch $41.68 million 4.00 -$9.25 million N/A N/A

Datawatch has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hortonworks.

Profitability

This table compares Hortonworks and Datawatch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hortonworks -49.78% N/A -57.11% Datawatch -24.71% 2.35% 1.22%

Risk and Volatility

Hortonworks has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datawatch has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hortonworks beats Datawatch on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks, Inc. provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems. The company also provides Azure HDInsight, a data cloud service that provides customers flexible big data environments on the Azure cloud; Hortonworks Data Cloud for Amazon Web Services, a big data cloud service for analyzing and processing data, and enabling businesses to achieve insights quickly and with flexibility; Hortonworks Cybersecurity Platform (HCP) offers view of business risk through a security lens; and Hortonworks Sandbox, a personal, portable, and free to use Hadoop environment designed to offer the easiest way to get started with HDP or HDF. In addition, it offers support subscription, consulting, and education services. Further, the company's connected data platforms are primarily provided under the Apache open source license with rights to use, copy, modify, and redistribute the software. It sells its products through direct sales team and reseller partners. Hortonworks, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Datawatch

Datawatch Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes business computer software products to self-service data preparation and visual data discovery markets in the United States and internationally. Its software solutions allow organizations to access, analyze, and visualize their information. The company's products include Datawatch Monarch, a self-service data preparation tool to explore, manipulate, and merge new data sources; Datawatch Monarch Swarm, a browser-based platform offers team-driven data preparation and centralized data marketplace for speed collaboration; Datawatch Panopticon designed for situations for data analysis; and Datawatch Report Mining Server, a solution for data preparation capabilities. It also provides implementation and support of its software products, as well as training on their use and administration. The company sells its products to end-users through distributors, value-added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and strategic partners. Datawatch Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

