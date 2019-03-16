Contrasting Axovant Sciences (AXGT) & Its Competitors

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ: AXGT) is one of 13,145 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Axovant Sciences to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Axovant Sciences has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axovant Sciences’ rivals have a beta of 0.41, meaning that their average stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

19.4% of Axovant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Axovant Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Axovant Sciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Axovant Sciences Competitors 61241 232308 303558 12526 2.44

Axovant Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 322.54%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 24.05%. Given Axovant Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axovant Sciences is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Axovant Sciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Sciences N/A -416.05% -124.55% Axovant Sciences Competitors -175.56% 7.38% 1.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axovant Sciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Sciences N/A -$221.57 million -0.69 Axovant Sciences Competitors $7.27 billion $558.20 million 12.30

Axovant Sciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Axovant Sciences. Axovant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Axovant Sciences rivals beat Axovant Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Axovant Sciences

Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry. Its therapeutic focus are Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. It operates through the following geographical sgements: United States, Switzerland, Bermuda, and Other. The company was founded on October 31, 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

