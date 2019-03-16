Contrasting Akzo Nobel (AKZOD) & Ferro (FOE)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) and Ferro (NYSE:FOE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Akzo Nobel and Ferro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akzo Nobel 9.76% 9.43% 3.69% Ferro 4.97% 32.99% 7.07%

0.2% of Akzo Nobel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Ferro shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Ferro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Akzo Nobel has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferro has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Akzo Nobel and Ferro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akzo Nobel 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferro 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ferro has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.07%. Given Ferro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ferro is more favorable than Akzo Nobel.

Dividends

Akzo Nobel pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ferro does not pay a dividend. Akzo Nobel pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akzo Nobel and Ferro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akzo Nobel $10.86 billion 1.93 $940.40 million $1.86 16.52 Ferro $1.61 billion 0.96 $80.09 million $1.50 12.49

Akzo Nobel has higher revenue and earnings than Ferro. Ferro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akzo Nobel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ferro beats Akzo Nobel on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company offers its decorative paints under the Alba, Astral, Bruguer, Coral, Dulux, Flexa, Inca, Levis, Marshall, Nordsjo, Sadolin, Sikkens, and Vivechrome brands. It also offers performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities. The company was formerly known as Akzo NV and changed its name to Akzo Nobel N.V. in 1994. Akzo Nobel N.V. was founded in 1646 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings. Its products are used in appliances, automobiles, building and renovation, electronics, household furnishings, industrial products, packaging, and sanitary applications. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through agents and distributors. Its customers include manufacturers of ceramic tile, construction materials, automobile parts, automobiles, architectural and container glass, and electronic components and devices. Ferro Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

