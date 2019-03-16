Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,209,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,030. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $85.57.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,741,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 174,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,619,000. 61.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.