ConocoPhillips (COP) Stake Lowered by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,048 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 463,102 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 536 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 536.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $53.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Mizuho set a $68.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

