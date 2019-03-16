ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,571,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,855,456,000 after buying an additional 451,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 88,571,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,855,456,000 after buying an additional 451,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,608,101 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,025,913,000 after buying an additional 809,773 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,981,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,106,966,000 after buying an additional 1,571,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,650,146 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $975,786,000 after buying an additional 861,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $53.38 and a 12 month high of $80.24. The company has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

