ConocoPhillips (COP) Position Decreased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,650,146 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $975,786,000 after purchasing an additional 861,057 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,248 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $67.59 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $53.38 and a one year high of $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

