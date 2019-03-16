Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 15,050 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,338.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

