Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.48 Million in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (SSW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 188,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pecaut & CO. boosted its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 14.5% during the third quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 396,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 81.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,805 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 60.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 149,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 85.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 120,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSW opened at $7.93 on Friday. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 target price on shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

