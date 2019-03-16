Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.93 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,497 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 53,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,775.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

