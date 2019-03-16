Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CXO. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 108.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Gary A. Merriman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.51 per share, with a total value of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,757.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Beal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $749,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CXO. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Concho Resources from $174.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Concho Resources from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

CXO opened at $103.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $163.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 55.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

