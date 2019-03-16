Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Concho Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Concho Resources by 108.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Concho Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 10,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $103.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Concho Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 55.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

CXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $169.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $160.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.08.

In other Concho Resources news, SVP Scott Kidwell sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $462,084.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Beal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $749,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/concho-resources-inc-cxo-shares-sold-by-korea-investment-corp.html.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.