Comparing WMIH (WMIH) and American Express (AXP)

WMIH (NASDAQ:WMIH) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of WMIH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of American Express shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of WMIH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares WMIH and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WMIH N/A N/A N/A American Express 17.08% 30.35% 3.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WMIH and American Express’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WMIH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Express $40.34 billion 2.37 $6.92 billion $7.33 15.49

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than WMIH.

Dividends

American Express pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. WMIH does not pay a dividend. American Express pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Express has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for WMIH and American Express, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WMIH 2 0 3 0 2.20 American Express 1 8 10 0 2.47

WMIH presently has a consensus price target of $1.66, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. American Express has a consensus price target of $111.16, suggesting a potential downside of 2.07%. Given WMIH’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe WMIH is more favorable than American Express.

Summary

American Express beats WMIH on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WMIH

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online and mobile applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

