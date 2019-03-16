Comparing Gamida Cell (GMDA) and The Competition

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ: GMDA) is one of 260 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Gamida Cell to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gamida Cell and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A -$52.93 million -1.09 Gamida Cell Competitors $47.02 million -$57.81 million -21.37

Gamida Cell’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Gamida Cell. Gamida Cell is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gamida Cell and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 5 0 3.00 Gamida Cell Competitors 415 1603 4070 98 2.62

Gamida Cell currently has a consensus price target of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 68.70%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 3.79%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A N/A N/A Gamida Cell Competitors -4,150.35% -227.59% -34.17%

Summary

Gamida Cell beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in a patients with high-risk blood cancers, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy, which is in Phase I studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

