Comparing Barrick Gold (GOLD) & Its Competitors

Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) is one of 13,122 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Barrick Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Barrick Gold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 1 10 6 0 2.29 Barrick Gold Competitors 61054 231719 302540 12472 2.44

Barrick Gold currently has a consensus price target of $14.82, indicating a potential upside of 14.01%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 24.06%. Given Barrick Gold’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Barrick Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Barrick Gold pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 35.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Barrick Gold has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Barrick Gold lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold -21.33% 3.85% 1.68% Barrick Gold Competitors -176.25% 7.42% 1.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Barrick Gold has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold’s competitors have a beta of 0.41, indicating that their average stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barrick Gold and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $7.24 billion -$1.55 billion 37.14 Barrick Gold Competitors $7.16 billion $558.26 million 12.28

Barrick Gold has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Barrick Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Barrick Gold competitors beat Barrick Gold on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

