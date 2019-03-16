Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Shares Gap Up to $4.09

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.09. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 6673861 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get Companhia Siderurgica Nacional alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,901 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Shares Gap Up to $4.09” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/companhia-siderurgica-nacional-sid-shares-gap-up-to-4-09.html.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.