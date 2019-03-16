Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (SBS) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,736 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 740,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 203,335 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 228,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,183,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,680,000 after buying an additional 416,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. HSBC cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

