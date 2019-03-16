COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (CODYY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of CODYY stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $11.41.
COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR Company Profile
