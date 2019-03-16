COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (CODYY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of CODYY stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The Innovative Materials Sector segment provides flat glass products, such as float glass, as well as laminated, patterned, silvered, lacquered, and coated glass; and a range of products for the building industry, including reinforced thermal insulation and acoustic protection glass, solar control glass, decorative, safety and fireproof glass, and active glass.

