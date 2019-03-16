Community Health Systems (CYH) Debt Trading 2.5% Lower

An issue of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) bonds fell 2.5% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.875% coupon and will mature on February 1, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $64.00 and were trading at $65.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays set a $4.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.68.

Shares of CYH traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,005,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,431. The firm has a market cap of $538.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.64. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

