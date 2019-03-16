Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0834 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Shares of XLC stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $52.11.

