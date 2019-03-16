Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $281.21 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.01.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $297.18 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $372.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $375,518.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,933,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.03, for a total transaction of $718,339.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,214,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

