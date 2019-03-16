Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,668,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,510 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,832,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 285.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,529,000 after acquiring an additional 829,711 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 8,539,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,161,000 after acquiring an additional 755,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,802,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,295,000 after acquiring an additional 403,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. CIBC cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $38.32 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.32. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.381 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

