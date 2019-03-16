Commonwealth Bank of Australia Raises Holdings in Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 433,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,242,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 58,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEE stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air Corp has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $46.21.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEE. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sealed Air from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.33 per share, for a total transaction of $42,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward L. Doheny II bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $253,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,518.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,500 shares of company stock worth $462,455. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

