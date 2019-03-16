Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,300,501.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $733,300. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

