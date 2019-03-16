Comerica Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share (CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comerica from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Stephens lowered Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.95.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $82.27 on Thursday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Comerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Comerica news, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $651,634.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $240,363.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,348. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

