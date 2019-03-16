Comerica (CMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Comerica have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s future prospects look promising as it has improvised the financial targets for revenues and efficiency initiatives. Also, the company's top line is likely to be supported by lower tax rates, expected easing of regulations and rising interest rates. However, escalating expenses continues to deter bottom-line growth. Also, substantial exposure to commercial loans remains a concern. Nevertheless, Comerica's steady capital deployment activities continue to enhance shareholders value.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $106.00 price target on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comerica from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.95.

Shares of CMA opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.43 million. Comerica had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $240,363.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,348. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 936.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,591,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,893,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,848,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 47.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,727,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,975,000 after purchasing an additional 881,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,993,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 634,716 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

