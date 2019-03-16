Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 198.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,509 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,836,000. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 206,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 161,085 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,318,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 118,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 102,822 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $39.20.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.55 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.12%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 77,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $1,651,792.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,440.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sheree Thornsberry sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $211,068.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,348.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,741 shares of company stock worth $2,381,260. 7.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

